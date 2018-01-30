Aho return a big boost for Hurricanes



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes second leading scorer will return to the lineup tonight after missing the team’s past four games.

Sebastian Aho told a crowd of reporters at today’s morning skate that he is good to go.

“Yeah, I knew it, yesterday I did stress tests and I just had to follow through the protocol and now I’m clear,” said Aho.

Aho was red hot before suffering a concussion sustained from a vicious hit by the Flames Mark Giordano. The 20-year-old rising star had tallied 14 points in his previous 10 games.

Tonight Aho and the Canes tangle with Ottawa in the first of eight straight home games for Carolina.

