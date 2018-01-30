Carolina Hurricanes beat Ottawa, 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Sebastian Aho and Victor Rask scored in the third period, helping the Carolina Hurricanes top the slumping Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Cam Ward made 29 saves for Carolina in the opener of a season-long eight-game homestand.

The Hurricanes returned from the All-Star break with their second straight win after dropping six of eight.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored and Craig Anderson made 37 saves for the Senators, who have lost six in a row.

