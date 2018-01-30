Clearing and breezy in central NC after this morning’s snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A brief burst of snow is quickly moving through central North Carolina this morning — the ground is warm and wet after Sunday and Monday’s rain, so the roads are WET, not icy. Skies will clear out quickly this morning, but it will be colder with highs just in the low 40s. It will also be windy throughout the day with gusts up to 20-30 mph and that will make the wind chill feel like the 30s most of the day.

Sunshine is expected Wednesday and and to start the day Thursday with moderating temperatures. Another storm system will approach the area Thursday night and Friday, bringing our next chance of rain showers. Behind that front, colder air will pour in for next Saturday.

Tuesday will bring clearing skies and colder temperatures. The high will be 42.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 20.

A lunar eclipse will also be visible in North Carolina, just before sunrise. The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:48am, at which time the moon will begin to take on a faint shade of red. The maximum eclipse visible in central North Carolina will be at 7:10am, when the Moon is close to the horizon. The best time to view the eclipse in Raleigh would be around this time. Since the Moon is near the horizon at this time, we recommend going to a high point or finding an unobstructed area with free sight to west-northwest for the best view of the eclipse. The moon sets at 7:13am and eclipse will be over at that time.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds and warmer temperatures. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 30. The rain chance after midnight will be 60 percent.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds after some morning showers. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 4342after a morning low of 22.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 46; after a morning low of 30. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday will bring decreasing clouds after a chance of mixed rain/snow showers. The high will be 44; after a morning low of 34. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9