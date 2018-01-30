Cumberland County homeowners worry about losing land to I-295

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – People who live along the construction path of Interstate 295 going in through Cumberland County are concerned it will cost them more than their tax dollars.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews already have the area near Camden and Farm Circle road marked.

They say all the flags show where they’re about to start work for the new highway.

But homeowners are worried the expressway is going to end up in their front yard.

Robert Rotan is frustrated because he says he’s been living in his house more than 30 years and it’s about to change.

“All the sudden we’re gonna lose .44 of our yard, we’ve only got an acre yard,” said Rotan.

He says he’s losing almost half his yard to the new outer road, I-295, a freeway NCDOT is planning to build here.

“If we take one step off our back porch, we’re gonna be in the road,” said Rotan.

It’s a small part of the multi-million dollar project to build that freeway that will stretch 39 miles through the west end of Cumberland County.

“Basically people will be able to get to other parts of town and I-95 quickly after this is built in 3 years,” said NCDOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale.

And Barksdale says they’re taking steps to address homeowners concerns.

“We’re gonna be buying right of way that’s about 150 feet wide so we’ll have a fair amount of land needed for this road the interchange will require more space around it so we’re definitely not gonna build it right up to somebody’s back yard or anything,” said Barksdale.

But Rotan is worried that’s exactly what will happen to him, right in his backyard.

“The wife wants to move to the beach, the house is worth nothing, can’t sell it since 2006 so what are you gonna do?,” said Rotan.

NCDOT says the entire project is fully funded with state dollars, close to $130 million, just for the section that stretches from Camden Road to I-95 alone.

They expect the entire project to be finished by 2022.

