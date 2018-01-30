Early-morning snow caused issues on some Orange County roads, cancelled classes

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Schools were closed today after a quick weather system moved through the area and dropped a small amount of snow and ice in the area.

The snow was hit and miss across the county — and at times, it was a mess. There were several wrecks on slick roads this morning. Orange Grove Road was among those slick spots.

It was because of roads like Orange Grove that the school system first announced a two-hour delay around 5 a.m. and then around 7:30 a.m. announced that all schools in the county would be closed for students.

Meanwhile, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Durham Public Schools did not delay or cancel classes.

The difference in conditions in places so close together surprised many.

“Coming from Durham, I was like ‘What in the world?'” said Julian Hall, a Durham attorney. “It just goes to show you, this weather is crazy.”

Hall was surprised to learn that schools were closed. Courts were still open in the county, he said.

Alex Chapman was heading to Raleigh from Greensboro this morning and was surprised to find out it didn’t snow all across the area.

“I was just talking to my buddy on the phone who’s in Raleigh. I was like, ‘Hey you guys got snow?’ He was like, ‘No. where are you at?’ I’m like, ‘I’m coming to Raleigh from Greensboro,'” he said. “[It’s] interesting. It’s kind of weird. But it is what it is.'”

One parent who spoke to CBS North Carolina off camera said that she was upset with the decision to close because she did not think conditions were bad enough.

Seth Stephens, public information officer for Orange County Schools, said the decision to cancel classes was made because the first buses normally roll out at 5:30 a.m. and would have had to wait until 7:30 a.m. with the two-hour delay. The district had reports as late as 9:30 a.m. of snow and ice on the roads.

