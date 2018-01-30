Family of postal worker killed in Fayetteville collision wants answers



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a postal worker killed in a late October traffic collision want answers.

Rick Armwood was driving his U.S. Postal delivery truck along Morganton Road on Oct. 31 when a 2015 Dodge Journey, driven by Deborah Wright, 58, plowed into the back of the truck, police confirmed.

Rick Armwood’s wife, Janice, said her husband was thrown form the mail truck before the truck flipped on top of him.

He died at the scene.

RELATED: Wife of Fayetteville councilman charged in fatal crash involving postal truck

Now, Rick Armwood’s family wants to know what was going on behind the wheel.

“If a person’s driving, paying attention, I don’t know if you were looking in the mirror or on the phone, you’d seen the flashers,” said Rick Armwood’s brother Garry Warren.

Wright is facing a misdemeanor death by motor vehicle charged in connection with the collison.

“That right there is not right, it’s a misdemeanor charge and she killed someone,” said Warren.

Wright declined to talk to CBS Norht Carolina, but her husband, a Fayetteville city councilman, did.

“She was not on the phone at the time of the accident, she just did not see it. It could’ve happened to anybody,” said Councilman Larry Wright.

Larry Wright says his wife is a victim, too.

“She’s just not been the same woman since the accident,” said Larry Wright.

But the Armwoods say they haven’t been the same either – with no father, husband, or answers on what caused the crash.

“No amount of justice could bring him back, but I wanna know what she was doing when she hit him,” said Janice Armwood.

Councilman Wright says the reasons behind the crash are still behind investigated.

But the Armwood family attorney says he’s now exploring legal options in this case.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: