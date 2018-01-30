Georgia police chief’s son accused of fatally beating toddler with belt

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS/AP) – The son of a Georgia police chief has been charged with murder in the beating death of his 3-year-old stepson, reports CBS affiliate WGCL.

Brentley Gore died Sunday afternoon, following his Tuesday hospitalization for multiple skull fractures, Villa Rica Police Capt. Keith Shaddix told reporters. Police had determined 21-year-old Joshua David Richards caused the injuries to the child. Investigators believe Richards used a belt to beat the boy.

Richards is the son of Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.

Brentley was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta last week after authorities responded to a report that a 3-year-old child had been found injured, according to WGCL.

Richards was jailed Tuesday on aggravated assault, aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children and possession of marijuana.

Richards is being held in Carroll County Jail without bond. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

