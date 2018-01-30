Indiana family’s hilariously honest, heartfelt obituary goes viral

DeMOTTE, Ind. (WKRN) – The obituary for a 71-year-old man who recently passed away in Indiana is going to viral after the family wrote about his life with heartfelt and hilarious honesty.

It was written for Terry Wayne Ward, who “escaped this mortal realm” on Jan. 23, and posted by Geisen Funeral Homes.

According to the obit, Ward left behind “32 jars of Miracle Whip, 17 boxes of Hamburger Helper and multitudes of other random items that would prove helpful in the event of a zombie apocalypse.”

The 71-year-old is survived by his “overly-patient and accepting wife Kathy, who was the love of his life (a fact she gladly accepted sympathy for during their 48 years of marriage),” the obituary continues.

According to the obit, Ward was an active combat veteran who served during the “Viet Nam War” and retired from AT&T after working for 39 years “of begrudging service, where he accumulated roughly 3,000 rolls of black electrical tape during the course of his career.”

He also “died knowing that The Blues Brothers was the best movie ever, (young) Clint Eastwood was the baddest-ass man on the planet, and hot sauce can be added to absolutely any food.”

Click here to read the complete obituary.

