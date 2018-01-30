Man found dead from shooting at Fayetteville home after 911 call, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly shooting was reported at a Fayetteville home on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 9:50 p.m. at a home in the 7500 block of Netherland Drive, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Police said that a 911 call reported someone in the area had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man who was dead.

No information about a possible suspect was released. The victim’s name was not available.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Crews with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 751-1046 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

