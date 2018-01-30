Man found shot to death in Durham parking lot, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot just after noon today, police said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of N.C. Highway 54 and N.C. Highway 55, in the 2100 block of East N.C. 54, according to police. Officers responded to a shooting call in the area at 12:01 p.m. and upon arrival, found an adult male dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released and no further details are available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Cramer at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29414 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

