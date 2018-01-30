McCorkle stepping out of his comfort zone



Fifteen year old Carson McCorkle knew what he’d miss most by leaving home.

“My family mainly, because that’s my rock,” said Carson.

It hasn’t exactly been easy on the family either.

“Seeing that empty room is challenging,” said Carson’s father, Brad.

For most of the week a stuffed animal rules the roost in Carson’s bedroom in

Raleigh. Trophies, snap shots and a fat head post of his favorite player, Larry

Bird, bring an empty room to life.

“We felt like maybe pushing him out of the nest a little bit would be good for

the maturation process,” said his father.

So young Carson headed off to Greensboro Day School where state championship

season’s fill up two lines on a banner high above the court. Year in and year

out the Bengals play a national schedule led by legendary head coach Freddy

Johnson.

Johnson has more than one-thousand wins at GDS, more than any other high school

coach in North Carolina history. Yet, McCorkle’s decision to transfer caught

the 40 year head coach by surprise.

“You know what, I had never seen him play. Before he enrolled here, I had never

seen him play,” Johnson admitted.

But after Johnson did a bit of research, he knew McCorkle has what it takes to

be a part of his team.

“I heard about him,” Johnson said. “What I liked most is that everyone I talked

to said he was a great kid and he’s from a great family. So for me that’s the

two tings you have to have to come to the Day School.”

McCorkle said he was welcomed with open arms.

“The coaches and players have really accepted me and made me feel comfortable,”

McCorkle gushed. “I feel like I’ve been here for three or four years now but

have only been here a semester now.”

Still, McCorkle was more than happy at his original school, Broughton. He left in

good standing leaving behind teammates who are still good friends and a coach,

Jeff Ferrell who is one of the most respected mentors in the Triangle.

“Yeh I grew up in Raleigh and my plan was to go to Broughton,” McCorkle explained.

“It was hard for me to leave my friendds and a coach who I had known for a good

bit, so it was tough but I knew it was the right decision for me.”

Sometimes we all have to leave our comfort zone and that’s exactly what McCorkle

did when he packed his bags and headed West to the Triad.

“We felt like he in particular could benefit from getting out of the house and

having the opportunity to be a little more independent,” Brad McCorkle stated.

“We felt like that was something that would pay off for him down the road.”

Carson McCorkle has no doubt the move will be beneficial in the end, even if

there are growing pains along the way.

“Yeh my mom’s a little upset,” McCorkle revealed. “But my dad thinks it’s good

for me. You know, I miss them and I’m sure they miss me but it’s going to be OK.”