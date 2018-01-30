McCrimmon Pkwy closed in Morrisville after car hit by Amtrak train

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A key road in Morrisville was closed Tuesday afternoon after an empty car was hit by an Amtrak train, officials said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 54/Chapel Hill Road and McCrimmon Parkway.

The vehicle was on McCrimmon Parkway in the left turn lane and was sitting on the tracks when the train signal activated, Morrisville officials said. There was nothing wrong with the car and the occupants were able to get out before the train hit.

The train, which was headed to Cary, stopped.

McCrimmon Parkway will be closed between N.C. 54/Chapel Hill Road and Church Street until about 6 p.m.

No one was injured in the car or on the train.

