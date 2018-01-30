Multiple NCCU students robbed at gunpoint in residence hall, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple students were robbed at gunpoint inside a residence hall on North Carolina Central University’s campus Monday evening, the school announced in a crime alert.

According to school officials, two suspects displayed firearms and robbed several students of their personal property while in their room around 6:30 p.m.

The suspects then fled the area on foot and were last seen leaving the building toward the track field, officials said.

Police said they do not believe there’s an ongoing threat to the NCCU campus.

The first suspect was described as a male, approximately 5 foot 6 with a stocky build. He is believed to be between 19-24 years old and was wearing a black hoodie and had a tattoo of two teardrops under their right eye, a goatee, short braids and a gold “grill” in their mouth.

The second suspect was a male approximately 18-20 years old, around 6 feet tall, with a thin build, wearing a red hoodie, and having a “box type haircut.”