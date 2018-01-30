NC child at center of Amber Alert drowned in pond, sheriff confirms

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The Scotland County sheriff confirmed the 4-year-old boy who was at the center on an Amber Alert last week drowned in a pond near his home.

Raul Gonzalez Johnson wandered from his home Jan. 24 and an Amber Alert was issued for the boy later that same day.

Authorities were draining a pond Saturday near the area where the boy disappeared from his Scotland County when a body was located.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Tuesday the body pulled from the pond was confirmed to be Raul Gonzalez Johnson.

The boy’s body had no evidence of physical abuse.

Kersey said no foul play is suspected in Raul Gonzalez Johnson’s death.

