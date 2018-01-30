NC husband and wife facing child porn and child rape charges

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in eastern North Carolina have charged a husband and wife with child pornography and rape of minor children.

Onslow County deputies were called to a residence on Old Folkstone Road Saturday after a report of child pornography.

Deputies determined the couple was involved with sex acts with minors and recorded the act at least one time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Matthew Douglas Maynard and Diane Louise Maynard, both 34, are charged with two counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of felony statutory rape of a child.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is continuing to investigate and more charges are expected.

The children were removed from the home and are in the care of the Department of Social Services.

The couple was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond each.

Their first appearances in court took place Monday.

