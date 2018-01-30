NC police officer on leave after woman threatened during argument, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Wilmington police officer was arrested Monday after officials say he threatened a woman in a domestic incident last week.

Officer Michael Christopher Scott, 28, who lives in Leland, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Monday after the victim took out a warrant for communicating threats and injury to personal property – both misdemeanors.

In an affidavit in support of the warrant, the alleged victim wrote that during an argument Friday, Scott said: “he was going to call someone over and ‘(expletive) me up’/beat me up.”

She then alleged in the warrant that the next day Scott broke picture frames and threw her belongings outside.

In a form attached to the affidavit, the woman noted law enforcement was not called the day of the alleged incident.

Scott, who is assigned as a school resource officer at Hoggard High School, was booked in the Brunswick County Detention Center Monday under a $500 secured bond, and was released later that day.

He is expected to appear in court on March 8, according to court documents.

According to a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, Scott has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the charges filed against him and an internal affairs investigation.

Scott was hired in October 2013 as a police cadet, and was promoted to police officer in August 2014. He has not previously been placed on leave, suspended, or demoted.

