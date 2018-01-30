‘Nothing will ever be the same,’ aunt says after pregnant Durham woman shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man accused of shooting a pregnant woman and another man in Durham last week made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

Torie Graves, 26, remains behind bars with a $1 million bond.

Marva Norwood watched the hearing in court. She is the aunt of the pregnant woman who police say Graves shot.

“I don’t know if he thought things through, that’s why it’s hard for me to empathize, but as a result, now my niece and my nephew have to live with trauma for the rest of their life,” said Norwood. “Nothing will ever be the same.”

Her niece, her newborn great-nephew and his father are all in the hospital recovering.

Police say on Jan. 23, Graves shot into an apartment at Hoover Road Apartments, hitting the woman and man.

The woman was forced to give birth through an emergency C-section.

Fighting back tears, Norwood says it’s going to be a long road to recovery.

“My great nephew is progressing. They are still trying to — he’s progressing,” she said.

Graves waved to friends and family in court for him just before he returned to his cell.

“I don’t want to acknowledge him as a human because as a human being, he was not, the night of the incident,” said Norwood.

Norwood says her family believes this shooting was a case of mistaken identity. Police have not yet confirmed that information.

Graves is scheduled to be back in court February 15.

Norwood has set up a GoFundMe account for the family to help with expenses.

