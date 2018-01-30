Parents charged after mom ODs in Cary parking lot with baby in car, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother overdosed on a drug injection with her baby at her side in a car in the parking lot of Bass Pro Shops in Cary Monday, authorities say.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at 800 Bass Pro Lane, according to arrest information.

A warrant said that Kelly Lourie Bennett, 28, of Apex injected narcotics and overdosed with her 7-month-old in the car with her.

The baby’s father, Michael Edward Ward, 25, of Grovewood Drive in Clayton allowed Bennett to inject the drugs with the baby in her presence, an arrest warrant said.

The pair was arrested at 6 p.m. and charged with misdemeanor child abuse because they allowed “substantial risk of physical injury” to the baby, arrest records and a warrant said.

As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Bennett was still in the Wake County Detention Center under a $5,000 bond.

Ward is also still jailed on a $10,000 bond.

