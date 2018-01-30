Patriots tight end invites former Fayetteville high school coach to Super Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you are still searching for a team, or perhaps just a player, to root for in this year’s Super Bowl, why not make it a local guy?

Terry Sanford alum Dwayne Allen will line-up at tight end for the New England Patriots on Sunday, hoping to win the first Super Bowl of his career.

Dwayne’s path to the Patriots was not an easy one. As a child, he found himself “in and out” of trouble, even spending multiple school years at an alternative campus. Just before his ninth-grade year, Dwayne was told he had one final chance to turn his life around. Thanks, in part, to former Terry Sanford football coach, Wayne Inman, he did just that.

Dwayne recently reached-out to his former coach, thanking him for the role he played in the Fayetteville native’s maturation process. Dwayne then invited his high school coach to watch him take the field for Super Bowl LII.