Raeford woman broke into home, assaulted handicapped person, sheriff says

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raeford woman faces several charges after the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said she broke into an Aberdeen home and assaulted a handicapped person.
On Jan. 17, a woman called the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and said someone broke into her home and stole personal items.
Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office took out warrants on Jan. 19 for the arrest of Carressia Leanne Smith, 31, in connection with the incident.
Smith surrendered on Jan. 26 and was charged with:
- Felony breaking and entering
- Felony larceny after breaking and entering
- Injury to personal property
- Assault with a deadly weapon
- Assault on a handicapped person
She was issued a $2,300 secured bond.
