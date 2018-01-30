Raleigh teacher, who is DACA recipient, attends State of the Union

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh high school teacher attended Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, concerned about how much longer she’ll be allowed to live in the United States.

America Moreno Jimenez attended the event as the guest of Rep. David Price (D-NC 4th). Several Democrats invited people like her who have protective status through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Her family brought her from Mexico to the U.S. when she was 2-years-old.

“I do think that our voices have been amplified. That has caused a stir,” she said.

The Trump administration plans to phase out the DACA program in March while calling for various reforms to the nation’s immigration policies.

The framework the White House recently unveiled would provide a path to citizenship for about 1.8 million immigrants such as America Moreno Jimenez while also seeking $25 billion to build a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, curbing family migration and ending the diversity visa lottery program.

Moreno Jimenez is among about 25,100 in North Carolina as of September 2017, according to the Migration Policy Institute. MPI estimates there are about 40,000 people in North Carolina eligible to apply.

“Whichever way it goes, because it could go either way, I just hope we have some kind of resolution so we are able to plan ahead for our lives,” she said.

As she and other so-called “Dreamers” arrived at the Capitol Tuesday, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted that he’d asked Capitol Police and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to “consider checking identification of all attending the State of the Union address and arresting any illegal aliens in attendance.”

He went on to tweet, “Of all the places where the Rule of Law needs to be enforced, it should be in the hallowed halls of Congress. Any illegal aliens attempting to go through security under any pretext of invitation or otherwise, should be arrested and deported.”

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan said he did not agree.

“Frankly, I found it embarrassing,” said Moreno Jimenez. “It’s not what I would expect from a congressman.”

In Raleigh, the president’s supporters gathered at Lincoln Brewing Company to watch the speech.

“When you talk to the average American, and when I think you talk to a lot of Republicans, it’s not an issue of compassion. It’s an issue of security,” said Matthew Hebb, president of the Raleigh Republican Club. “We’re going to have to determine what are priorities everyone can agree on? What are things everyone can agree on? Can we agree the border needs to be more secure?”

