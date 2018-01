RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public Schools, Orange County Schools, Granville County Schools and Franklin County Schools have all been delayed two hours Tuesday morning due to the potential for wintry weather and hazardous road conditions, the districts announced this morning.

The Triangle will see a brief burst of snow/wintry mix this morning that could lead to a dangerous commute in the morning.

[ALERT] All schools operating on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 30. / Todas las escuelas operarán con un retraso de dos horas el 30 de enero. More > https://t.co/hY1zh7vsIc. — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 30, 2018

Orange County Schools will operate on a 2 hour delay for students on Tuesday, January 30th due to the possibility of hazardous road conditions presented by freezing temperatures and precipitation. OCS Staff may report to work at the normal time. @WRAL @ABC11_WTVD @WNCN — OrangeCountySchools (@OrangeCoSchools) January 30, 2018

Good morning. This is an important message from Granville County Public Schools. As a precaution with the incoming weather, all schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday, January 30. Please stay tuned for any additional updates and please be safe in your travels! — Granville Co Schools (@GCPSchools) January 30, 2018