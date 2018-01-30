Zebulon police officer taken to hospital after crash, officials say

By Published:
Photo by George Umbenhauer/CBS North Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon police officer was taken to a hospital after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck happened just before 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of North Arendell and West Gannon avenues, officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said the wreck happened while the police officer was responding to another crash call.

Witnesses said the police officer was stopped at the intersection and was hit by the other vehicle, Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth said.

Two accident reconstruction officers were called to the scene.

The police officer and other driver were both taken to WakeMed, Hayworth said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s