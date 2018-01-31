2 arrested in ‘one of the worst cases’ of child abuse

STAYTON, Ore. (KOIN) – A mother and her boyfriend have been taken into custody after a 6-month-old baby was critically injured in Oregon.

Kevin Charles Sergeant is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. His girlfriend, Amy Rebecca Chambers, is charged with six counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Stayton Police Chief Rich Sebens said the criminal investigation began Jan. 23, 2018 when paramedics were dispatched around 9 p.m. to reports of an injured baby girl in the 900 block of Westwood Place.

When paramedics arrived, they requested police respond because the baby’s injuries did not appear to be accidental, according to Sebens.

She was transported from the residence to a hospital in Silverton. Because of the her injuries, doctors decided to move the baby to a Portland hospital.

Sebens said he’s unable to release additional information about the baby’s injuries because of state privacy laws.

Sebens described her injuries as “awful” and said “it was one of the worst cases [of child abuse] I’ve even seen.”

Court records show Sergeant and Chambers both live at the residence where the alleged crime occurred. They both appeared in court Tuesday and were arraigned.

Marion County Circuit Court Judge Daniel J. Wren ordered Sergeant to be held on $1 million bail. Chambers was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail. Wren determined both to be a present danger to the public and the victim.

The Marion County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to seek harsher penalty for both Sergeant and Chambers if they are able to convict them. The DA’s Office, which declined to comment, alleges it could prove there was a deliberate cruelty to the victim, vulnerable victim in the case, the harm done to the child was greater than typical, there are multiple incidents of abuse and that both showed a lack of remorse.

Chambers and Sergeant are due in court on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. in Marion County Circuit Court.



