Body found in Raleigh ID’s as missing murdered woman, police say

Jennifer Ann Arrington (Raleigh Police)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a body found earlier in January has been identified as being a woman reported missing in August.

On Jan. 6, police said a body was found in the 5100 block of Windmere Chase Drive. On Wednesday, officials said that body was that of Jennifer Ann Arrington.

Arrington was last seen near her Schaub Drive apartment on August 14.

Police say Arrington recently ended her romantic relationship with 41-year-old Andrew Meeks.

Meeks has since been charged in with her murder.

Police believe the murder took place on August 12.

Authorities reported her missing two days later after a co-worker told them she never showed up for work. There was a pool of blood in Arrington’s apartment, according to investigators.

