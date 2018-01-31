Chapel Hill leaders to meet tonight, discuss response to recent massive snow storm

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two weeks ago, a winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow in parts of North Carolina.

The storm dumped 8 to 12 inches of snow in Chapel Hill, shutting down schools and causing chaos on the roads.

Chapel Hill town leaders are meeting tonight to discuss how the Town handled the storm.

Chapel Hill Fire Chief Matt Sullivan will discuss the Town’s response. Crews in Chapel Hill worked around the clock to plow major Town streets, clear sidewalks, and respond to safety issues.

The Town established a call center and over those two days they received roughly 175 calls from residents with questions about trash collection and snow plowing.

The town used their website and social media to keep the public updated throughout the storm. The meeting will look at what officials did right and what they need to improve on for the next snow storm.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m.