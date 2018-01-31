Chapel Hill mayor says Feb 10 will be Our Three Winners Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — For the families of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha, and Razan Abu-Salha February 10 will always be marked by tragedy. However, they’re hopeful a new proclamation will help the date serve as a reminder to the legacy the trio left behind.

On Wednesday night, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger declared February 10th “Our Three Winners Day.” The day will be dedicated service and honoring the three’s commitment to service.

“It’s pretty exciting to kind of talk to them, talk about them, let them be present in our everyday lives,” said Barakat’s brother Farris Barakat.

On Feb. 10, 2015, Barakat, his wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her sister Razan Abu-Salha were gunned down in their Chapel Hill home over what investigators say was a dispute over a parking space.

All three were young students aspiring to make a difference in their community

“They were the epitome of what you want to be,” said close friend Nida Allam. “They committed themselves to the community and not just the Muslim community, the community at large.”

Before his murder, Deah Barakat was raising money for a trip to provide dental care to refugees. Farris Barakat said his brother was about $4,000 short of his $20,000 goal when he was killed.

“He was so excited about it,” said Farris Barakat.

The funds he raised was put into an endowment and used to start the Our Three Winners foundation.

“We’ve been able to award over $100,000 worth of grants and scholarships. Some of that went to carrying on the Project Refugee Smile, which we were able to provide 200 refugees with dental care,” said Allam, who also serves as Our Three Winners operations manager.

Deah Barakat also owned a rental property in Raleigh, and since his death it’s become a community resource center for young people called The Light House Project.

“We don’t want to dwell on the sadness that’s come out of the tragedy. We want to make sure that we carry on the positive impacts they had in their lives and having this day declared as “Our Three Winners,” will continue to do that to focus on the positive light,” Allam said.

Farris Barakat says the declaration of Our Three Winners Day is a step help heal his family’s heartache.

“There’s not a lot of things that really gets us too excited, but today there’s been a lot of talk about what’s happening here today. They’re kind of happy, like yeah that’s pretty awesome,” he said.

