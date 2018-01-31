Disputed duck blind: NC man assaulted for hunting in duck blind

By Published: Updated:

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man assaulted a cousin of Gov. Roy Cooper and a North Carolina wildlife official, ranted at them with slurs and threats and accused them of hunting in his duck blind.

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jarrod Thomas Umphlett faces multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

An incident report says Umphlett’s boat rammed a boat carrying John Clark Purvis Sr. and Wildlife Resources Commission member Richard Edwards on Dec. 16. The report says Umphlett boarded the boat, hit Purvis in the head and yelled racial slurs. All three men are white. The report says Umphlett threatened to “crush your skull in this lake.” It said Purvis was bruised but not seriously injured.

It’s not known if Umphlett has an attorney.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s