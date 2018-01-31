Durham experiences 2 murders in just 9 hours

Related Coverage Woman found stabbed to death at Durham baseball field, murder investigation underway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating the city’s second homicide in 2018 with the two occurring only nine hours apart.

Police say the most recent was a woman who was stabbed to death at Hillside Park Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Wednesday, the park was quiet.

Nothing seems out of the norm, except the blood stains on the pavement and markings from investigators.

A grim reminder of one woman’s final moments alive.

C.B. Williams has a sister that lives near the scene.

“We all are here to live together,” said Williams. “So, when something like that happens, it’s terrible.”

Williams heard about the stabbing last night and went to check on his loved one.

“Anytime something like that happens, and it’s near you and your loved ones, you have to think about it,” he said.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

A man who did not want to be identified said he dated the woman for years.

Through the tears, he’s trying to figure out why the mother of two was even at the park.

He says she would never bother anybody and he can’t figure out why someone would stab her.

Williams says if there was a conflict, killing someone is never the answer.

“No matter what, what the situation was, it should’ve been able to have been worked out,” he said.

Police say the woman died at the scene.

