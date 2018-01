Happy 100th birthday to WWII veteran, local civil rights activist Millie Veasey!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special “Happy Birthday” goes out today to World War II veteran and local civil rights activist Millie Veasey, who is turning 100 years old today.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina’s first lady visited Veasey in December 2017 when they delivered her the nine-millionth Meals on Wheels meal.

Veasey served in the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during WWII.

