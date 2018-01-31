How are these people hitting the NC lottery dozens of times in 3 years?

By Published:
(CBS NORTH CAROLINA)

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — In the last three years, one North Carolina man has won the lottery 144 times, netting nearly $300,000.

Is he the luckiest man in North Carolina? Not by a long shot. In the last three years, dozens of people have won 40 times or more.

The odds of a person who bought 10,000 tickets winning more than 20 times are about one in 520 million, an expert said. So how are some people winning again and again?

Thursday at 11, CBS North Carolina crunches the numbers and goes looking for answers.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s