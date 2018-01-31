How are these people hitting the NC lottery dozens of times in 3 years?

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — In the last three years, one North Carolina man has won the lottery 144 times, netting nearly $300,000.

Is he the luckiest man in North Carolina? Not by a long shot. In the last three years, dozens of people have won 40 times or more.

The odds of a person who bought 10,000 tickets winning more than 20 times are about one in 520 million, an expert said. So how are some people winning again and again?

Thursday at 11, CBS North Carolina crunches the numbers and goes looking for answers.

