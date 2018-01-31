How schools are protecting against the flu



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of flu cases is rising significantly across the country and right here in North Carolina.

With that comes the challenge of keeping kids healthy at schools and day cares.

At the Goddard School in Fuquay-Varina, the teachers tell kids every day about the importance of washing their hands.

There’s even a song for how to do it.

To the tune of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” they sing, “Wash, wash, wash your hands. Make them squeaky clean.”

With the flu so widespread – there’s even more reason for hand-washing.

“We have parents asking everyday what we’re doing to help prevent the spread of the flu for the children in our care,” said Katie Tunstall, director at the Goddard School in Fuquay-Varina.

Tunstall told CBS North Carolina Goddard is doing a lot, but it’s no different than any other time of year.

“You should be here for our diaper changing step,” said Tunstall. “It’s like a 26 diaper changing step. You wash your hands twice. You wash your children’s hands twice. You wipe the surface down with the soapy water and a disinfectant.”

Teachers clean and sanitize the classrooms. The same is true for toys for the older children twice a day.

For the youngest kids, those toys are cleaned, rinsed and sanitized throughout the day.

The school is also asking parents for help.

“Because the flu is widespread, we are asking parents to check their children before they bring them in,” said Tunstall. “(Check) they don’t have a fever and they’re not showing any signs or symptoms.”

CBS North Carolina also spoke Wednesday with Don Brinkley, the owner of Anago of the Triangle, a branch of Anago Cleaning Systems, a commercial cleaner.

He said his company is contracted with about 20 schools and day cares in the area.

CBS North Carolina asked how they keep places, like schools and day cares, clean in the middle of the flu season.

“Every place that a child can put his hands or would put his or her hands or mouth is fair game for disinfecting,” said Brinkley. “So, certainly, we go around very thoroughly with disinfect cleaners.”



