Investigators still working 27-year-old Orange County cold case

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly three decades since a woman’s body was found on the side of Interstate 40 near New Hope Church Road in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still working the case with a new set of eyes on the evidence.

A three-person inmate work crew picking up garbage found the body of a woman who had been strangled and dumped just feet from the eastbound I-40 guardrail near New Hope Church Road 27 years ago.

Investigators believe she was there four to six days before that discovery on Sept. 19, 1990.

“I catch myself wondering how many people, how many people have driven by since then?” said Troy Williams, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigator, who said he was among those drivers. He spent the better part of his 14 years with the agency on patrol and unaware of the gruesome discovery years earlier.

“I never had a clue this happened in our county,” he said.

That was until the box of evidence landed on his desk. It was filled with more questions than answers, including the most basic of all: who was the woman?

Tune in to CBS North Carolina at 11 p.m. on Friday to watch Justin Quesinberry’s full report.