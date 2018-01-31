Officer pepper sprays students during fight in Virginia high school cafeteria



VARINA, Va. (WRIC) — Varina High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a large fight broke out during a lunch period.

Henrico Police said multiple officers responded to the cafeteria after the fight broke out. While trying to break up the altercation, police said several students attacked an officer, prompting that officer to pepper spray the students.

Parents picking up students from the school arrived to security officers and police cars surrounding campus.

Susan Kimmey said the school is “getting worse everyday.”

Her 18-year-old daughter Heather attends Varina High School. She said she panicked when she couldn’t get in touch with her.

“I’m freaking out, my husband’s calling the police trying to find out what’s happening because we know somebody and we’re trying to find out what’s happening and if our child is in imminent danger,” Kimmey said.

The school briefly remained on lockdown after the situation dissolved.

Rosa Brake, a grandparent of an 11th grader, said she found out about the lockdown as she picked up her grandson.

“This is crazy, this is getting to be too much,” Brake said. “It’s getting to be too much and they need to do something about it.”

The following note was sent to parents by school officials:

We want to let you know that Varina High School called a lockdown this afternoon due to a fight that occurred during a lunch period. At this time, with the assistance of Henrico Police, the situation has calmed and our instructional day is continuing on schedule. The lockdown, however, remains in effect so that the school can support those students who need assistance. We will continue to address the matter directly with the students involved, the school will be making direct contact with their families, and we will share any additional information in a later update.”

