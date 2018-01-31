Police file charges against teen girl for ‘sexting’



VANDALIA, OH (WDTN) – Police have filed criminal charges against a teenage girl for sending naked photos and videos of herself to other teens.

According to police, the teen is being charged with disseminating harmful matter.

The girl told police she sent nude photos and videos after a 15-year-old boy begged her to multiple times.

Two other boys also asked for photos.

The teens are all students at Vandalia Butler City Schools.

School superintendent Rob O’Leary said the school has launched a probe of their own but no disciplinary action has been taken by the school against any of the teens, as yet.

O’Leary said they’re awaiting the conclusion of the police investigation into the incident.

“It’s disappointing that it occurs,” he said. “It’s happening everywhere. You can’t put your head in the sand and pretend it’s not happening, because it probably happens and goes on more than people know.”

O’Leary called the issue of sexting – sending suggestive photos or videos – a “big issue”.

“In this situation, we have the school district involved, we have two police departments involved, and the investigation continues,” he said.

He said the school has been in contact with the parents of the teens involved and plans to send out a notice to all parents about what happened. But, he said, the school continues to speak with students about the dangers of technology.

“This topic of sexting – we’ve done a lot in parent and student education over the last three years and continue to do that,” O’Leary said.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: