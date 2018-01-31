Raleigh cab driver says men shot at him after he refused ride

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are looking for the men responsible for shooting at a taxi cab driver in the parking lot at a North Raleigh park.

The taxi cab driver, who did not want to be identified, tells CBS North Carolina he was sitting in his Amigo Taxi cab Monday afternoon at Brentwood Park when he noticed three men pull up in a car near him.

The driver says the car looked similar to a car involved in an armed robbery he witnessed in the same parking lot about a month prior.

Once the car got closer and he saw the men inside the car, he called 911.

“Ma’am it’s the same people,” the driver told a 911 dispatcher. “Get the police out here now. I recognize the vehicle.”

As he was on the phone with the dispatcher, one of the men approached his taxi and asked for a ride. The driver told the man he was not working.

The man got back in his car and as they were driving away, they fired three shots at the taxi driver.

“Please get the police out here now,” the driver told the dispatcher. “They just…they just shot at me.”

The driver, who was not injured in the shooting, says he then started following the vehicle, which turned on Brentwood Road towards Capital Boulevard.

“They already got away with it one time and they’re not going to get away with it again,” the taxi driver told the dispatcher after she advised him not to follow them.

The taxi driver eventually lost sight of the vehicle and pulled into a parking lot on Capital Boulevard where a police officer met him to take down the report.

Police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

