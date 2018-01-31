Seymour Johnson airman charged in hit-and-run of 5-year-old boy

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An active duty airman stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force base has been charged in connection with a Goldsboro hit-and-run that injured a 5-year-old boy, police said.

On Monday just before 7 p.m., the boy was crossing Berkley Boulevard with his mother when they were hit. The boy was first transported to Wayne UNC Health Care and was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, police said.

The boy’s mother was not injured.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect vehicle which led Russell Dinkins, of Goldsboro to surrender himself Tuesday at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office.

Dinkins was interviewed and released.

But with the assistance of the Seymour Johnson AFB Office of Special Investigations, Dinkins was later arrested and charged with felony hit and run, and delaying and obstructing an investigation.

He is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center under $50,000 bond.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are expected.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: