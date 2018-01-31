Sheriff: NC resident finds skull lying on ground

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Perquimans County residents found a human skull over the weekend.

Perquimans County sheriff Shelby White tells WAVY the resident discovered the skull lying on the ground Saturday, in the New Hope area of Hertford.

A medical examiner will investigate the skull. White says a dental records check and DNA testing will be performed.

