Sheriff: NC resident finds skull lying on ground

Published:

HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Perquimans County residents found a human skull over the weekend.

Perquimans County sheriff Shelby White tells WAVY the resident discovered the skull lying on the ground Saturday, in the New Hope area of Hertford.

A medical examiner will investigate the skull. White says a dental records check and DNA testing will be performed.

