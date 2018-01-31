Sunny, but still chilly across central NC today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From all day clouds and rain to snow, wind and cold; it’s been a pretty busy weather week so far. Now, we have a brief opportunity to see a lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning.

The lunar eclipse will be visible in North Carolina just before sunrise, but only for a short amount of time. The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:48am, at which time the moon will begin to take on a faint shade of red. The maximum eclipse visible in central North Carolina will be at 7:10am, when the Moon is close to the horizon.

The best time to view the eclipse in Raleigh would be around this time. Since the Moon is near the horizon at this time, we recommend going to a high point or finding an unobstructed area with free sight to west-northwest for the best view of the eclipse. The moon sets at 7:13am and eclipse will be over at that time.

The eclipse is being called the Super Blue Blood Moon. Super because it’s the closest full moon to earth all year, but it will only appear about 7% bigger than a normal moon. It’s a blue moon because it’s the second full moon of the month. It’s a blood moon because when Earth gets between the moon and sun it will turn it a light shade of red.

Before that lunar eclipse on Tuesday we had wind gusts up to 30 mph in many spots in addition to a little dusting of snow early Tuesday morning.

Sunshine is expected Wednesday and to start the day Thursday with moderating temperatures. Another storm system will approach the area Thursday night and Friday, bringing our next chance of rain showers. Behind that front, colder air will pour in for Saturday.

Wednesday will be sunny. The high will be 45; after a morning low of 21.

Thursday will bring increasing clouds and warmer temperatures. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 30. The rain chance after midnight will be

60 percent.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds after some morning showers. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 39. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder. The high will be 44 after a morning low of 22.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 48; after a morning low of 30. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Monday will bring decreasing clouds after a chance of mixed rain/snow showers. The high will be 44; after a morning low of 34. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

