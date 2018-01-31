Thieves steal 17 catalytic converters in 3 days, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police said at least 17 catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles at apartment complexes between Jan. and Jan. 29.

Police said Hondas have been the target of many of the thefts.

Detectives are encouraging citizens to be alert about suspicious activity.

If you witness what you believe is suspicious activity you should immediately call 911 so an officer can respond and investigate.

Anyone with any information regarding the recent thefts can call Sgt. M. Bohannon at (910) 433-1803 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

