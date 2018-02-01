100+ Wake County teachers receive extra pay due to clerical error

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 117 Wake County teachers must return money after they were overpaid in last month’s paycheck, according to the school system’s spokeswoman.

The teachers received the extra money in January’s paycheck and were notified on Wednesday of the error.

The 117 teachers were incorrectly issued bonuses. While some of those 177 teachers were eligible to receive a bonus, they received more than they were slated to.

The highest amount incorrectly paid was $4,300, spokeswoman Lisa Luten confirmed.

The payments were part of a clerical error.

Per state law, the teachers must return the money. The district has been contacting the teachers and working with them to figure out what is the best way to repay the money.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s