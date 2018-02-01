15-year-old girl dies of flu after testing negative

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia county coroner says a 15-year-old girl is the state’s first flu-related child death this season.

Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk told news outlets that Kira Molina died Tuesday at an Atlanta hospital. He says the Newnan High School student had initially tested negative for the flu upon developing symptoms last week, but was found unresponsive on Sunday. She was hospitalized in Newnan and then airlifted to Atlanta.

Hawk says Molina’s liver failed because of influenza A, not an acetaminophen overdose, referencing accounts from other media outlets.

The Georgia Department of Public Health hadn’t reported any other child deaths as of Jan. 26.

Statewide, the number of overall flu-related deaths has risen to 37, as doctor visits for flu-like symptoms hit their highest level nationwide since the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

