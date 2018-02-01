2 suspects in Cole Thomas case released from jail on bond

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Two of the men charged in the disappearance of Cole Thomas has been released from jail after posting bond.

Julian Valles Jr., of Dudley, and Rudolfo DeLeon Jr., of Mt. Olive are both out of jail after posting bond last week, Johnston County officials confirmed.

EARLIER: 3 suspects in Cole Thomas case have bonds reduced

Valles, along with Anthony Ridell James Jr., 26, of Mt. Olive and DeLeon were all arrested and charged on July 17, 2017 in connection with Thomas’ disappearance.

All three are charged with felony concealment of a death while Valles also faces three counts of felony obstruction of justice, and James is facing one count of felony obstruction of justice in connection with the Thomas case.

Valles had his $750,000 bond reduced to $50,000 on Jan. 25.

James was being held under a $200,000 bond but on Thursday, that bond was reduced to $30,000. DeLeon saw his $1 million bond reduced to $40,000.

Another suspect, Jeremy Brian Carpenter, 42, of Taylor Falls, Minnesota, has also been arrested in connection to the case.

Thomas’ body has not been found.

