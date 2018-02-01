20 new flu deaths in NC; 95 total for season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said 20 people died from the flu in the last week and said a total of 95 have died this season.

Health officials had previously said flu was blanketing the country but they thought there was a good chance the season was already peaking.

“This is a season that has a lot more steam than we thought,” Dr. Dan Jernigan, at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu season became intense last month in the U.S. The last three weekly reports show flu widespread over the entire continental United States, which is unusual.

Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications. In a bad season, there are as many as 56,000 deaths connected to the flu. In the U.S., annual flu shots are recommended for everyone age 6 months or older.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: