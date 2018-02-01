26-year-old charged in July 2017 Durham murder, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a July 2017 fatal shooting on Liberty Street.

U.S. Marshals assisted a Durham police K-9 officer with arresting Kalid Gillard Thursday morning.

Gillard was arrested in the 200 block of William Penn Plaza.

He is charged with murder in the shooting death of Monterrio Deante Carter in the 500 block of Liberty Street on July 28, 2017, police said.

Carter was shot multiple times in the incident and pronounced dead at the scene.

He also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He has been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

