4 Moore County teens facing multiple charges for armed robbery

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Moore County teens have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

John Dawson Harner, 18, of Carthage, Nelson Aaron Ismail, 18, of Eagle Springs, Trip Thomas Sloan, 18, of Carthage, and Armani Montriez Baldwin, 17, of Carthage, were all arrested by deputies on multiple charges including, armed robbery and burglary.

Harner is charged with two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of stolen goods and one count of simple assault. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Ismail is charged with one count of first degree burglary, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of larceny of a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of possession of stolen goods and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.

Sloan is charged with two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of stolen goods. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.

Baldwin is charged with two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of stolen goods. He is being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.

