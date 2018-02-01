Arrest made in stabbing death of 50-year-old Durham woman

Michael Person (Durham Police)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old woman at Hillside Park Tuesday night.

Michael Anthony Person, 55, of Durham faces a murder charge Alicia Elder’s death, police said.

The incident does not appear to have been random, according to investigators.

Police responded to a call just after 9 p.m. regarding a woman found dead at Hillside Park, located at 1301 S. Roxboro St.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

