Arrest made in stabbing death of 50-year-old Durham woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a 50-year-old woman at Hillside Park Tuesday night.
Michael Anthony Person, 55, of Durham faces a murder charge Alicia Elder’s death, police said.
The incident does not appear to have been random, according to investigators.
Police responded to a call just after 9 p.m. regarding a woman found dead at Hillside Park, located at 1301 S. Roxboro St.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials.
