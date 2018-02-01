Chatham County woman had laced gummies, THC syringes, cash and guns deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chatham County woman is facing a number of drug charges after searches of her vehicle and home turned up THC-laced gummies, THC liquid in syringes, cash and guns, deputies said.



THC is a substance that can be derived from marijuana and delivers many of the same effects.

Deputies stopped Ashley Talley, 32, of the 4300 block of Edwards Hill Church Road near Bear Creek, as she was driving along U.S. Highway 64 east of Pittsboro on Jan. 25, authorities said.

In her vehicle, deputies say they found about 541 grams of edible THC gummies, THC wax, and other THC granule substances and $468.00 in cash.

Deputies then searched Talley’s home, finding another 1,915 grams of THC edibles, THC liquids contained in syringes, marijuana, 12 firearms, and $1,550 in cash, according to officials.

Talley is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

Additional charges are pending, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

