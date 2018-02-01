Duke’s famous Krzyzewskiville emptied over flu fears

By Published:
Krzyzewskiville (Lauren Haviland/North Carolina News)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — “Krzyzewskiville,” the tent village outside Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, has been emptied about a month before Duke hosts UNC because of flu concerns, The Chronicle reported Thursday morning.

According to The Chronicle, all those staying in Krzyzewskiville “received an indefinite grace period beginning at about 10 p.m. Wednesday night due to the high numbers of student illness and the severity of the flu this year.”

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

It’s unclear at this time how long the grace period will last.

There are 70 tent groups currently in K-ville and are in a “blue tenting period,” meaning that one person in each group of 12 must be in the tent during the day and six of the 12 have to be in the tent at night, The Chronicle reported.

The Tar Heels will visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 3 at 8:15 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s