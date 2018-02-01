Fort Bragg sees flu spread on post

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – On Fort Bragg, it’s mandatory for soldiers to get flu shots, but Army doctors say the flu is still spreading on post and quick.

Doctor’s wouldn’t give us exact numbers because they say not everyone is tested, but they say they’re seeing the flu daily at the Army hospital.

Major Aaron Farmer, an infectious disease Army doctor, says he’s constantly treating soldiers with the flu, including himself.

“We are seeing a pretty significant increase in the number of cases,” said Farmer. “When I had the flu about three years ago, it comes on quick usually you’re sitting there and feeling ok, and then next thing you know you’re feeling hot, feeling really flushed,” said Farmer.

He says not even the flu shot that soldiers are required to get is stopping this year’s strain.

“The strain is a little more severe than in previous years a lot more people are getting sick from it, and also the vaccine this year, the efficacy is not a great as we would like it to be,” said Farmer.

Something he says that’s not only having an impact at the hospital.

“If they’re not able to do their job they may not be able to complete their mission, but if they come in and get other people sick that can be even harder to recover from,” said Farmer.

That’s why they’re warning soldiers to pay attention to the signs, before you travel, work, or even go to the hospital, so the spread doesn’t get any worse.

Army doctors are also asking people to not bring kids under 12 to the army hospital if the appointment is not for them to keep the flu from spreading.

